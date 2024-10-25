A U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant volunteers for the 49th Marine Corps Marathon to motivate runners as they run the race in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The MCM is known as the “people’s marathon” because it’s one of the largest marathons with no prize award of monetary value, resembling the intrinsic value of determination indicative of the warrior spirit that is shared with U.S. Marines.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941561
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-EI745-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110649099
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon Feature: Volunteer Marine, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.