49th Marine Corps Marathon Feature: 10K Medals

A short video featuring the Marine Corps Marathon 10K race medals with the morning sunlight in the background just before the race begins in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The MCM is known as the “people’s marathon” because it’s one of the largest marathons with no prize award of monetary value, resembling the intrinsic value of determination indicative of the warrior spirit that is shared with U.S. Marines.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941559
|VIRIN:
|241028-M-EI745-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649097
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
