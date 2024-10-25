49th Marine Corps Marathon Feature: 10K Medals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short video featuring the Marine Corps Marathon 10K race medals with the morning sunlight in the background just before the race begins in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The MCM is known as the “people’s marathon” because it’s one of the largest marathons with no prize award of monetary value, resembling the intrinsic value of determination indicative of the warrior spirit that is shared with U.S. Marines.