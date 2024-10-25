Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Incentive Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Incentive Training (IT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 21, 2024. Recruits conduct IT with their Drill Instructors in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline among the platoons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IT
    Recruit
    Drill Instructor
    MCRDPI
    High knees

