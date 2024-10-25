Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Incentive Training (IT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 21, 2024. Recruits conduct IT with their Drill Instructors in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline among the platoons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941557
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649092
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Incentive Training, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
