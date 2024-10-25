BRoll package of Alan Walker interacting with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base

International DJ and music producer Alan Walker meets with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024. Walker gained firsthand insight into the dedication 52 FW Airmen exhibit daily through their execution of demonstrations such as fuel testing, Military Working Dog training and drone defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941548
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-GY077-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110648999
|Length:
|00:11:21
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
