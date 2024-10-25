Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRoll package of Alan Walker interacting with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    International DJ and music producer Alan Walker meets with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024. Walker gained firsthand insight into the dedication 52 FW Airmen exhibit daily through their execution of demonstrations such as fuel testing, Military Working Dog training and drone defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941548
    VIRIN: 240919-F-GY077-1002
    Filename: DOD_110648999
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll package of Alan Walker interacting with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Alan Walker
    Walker World
    Securing The Skies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download