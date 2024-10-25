BRoll package of Alan Walker interacting with Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941548" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

International DJ and music producer Alan Walker meets with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024. Walker gained firsthand insight into the dedication 52 FW Airmen exhibit daily through their execution of demonstrations such as fuel testing, Military Working Dog training and drone defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)