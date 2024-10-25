BRoll package of Alan Walker at Spangdahlem Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

International DJ and music producer Alan Walker prepares for his familiarization flight with the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 17, 2024. The 52nd FW enabled Walker to fulfill his childhood dream of flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and showcased the essential jobs Airmen do in support of the wing. The tour highlighted Spangdahlem’s mission and commitment to strengthening its NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)