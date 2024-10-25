International DJ and music producer Alan Walker prepares for his familiarization flight with the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 17, 2024. The 52nd FW enabled Walker to fulfill his childhood dream of flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and showcased the essential jobs Airmen do in support of the wing. The tour highlighted Spangdahlem’s mission and commitment to strengthening its NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941543
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648952
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRoll package of Alan Walker at Spangdahlem Air Base, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.