Mangudai 2024 Day 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage from Day 1 of Mangudai 2024 which consisted of ruck marching, squad attack lanes, and land navigation, October 22, 2024 at Camp Bonifas, South Korea. Mangudai is an annual three-day training event that tests senior enlisted leaders’ mettle in a grueling series of events where their physical fitness, adaptability, and mastery of core Soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)