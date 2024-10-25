Footage from Day 1 of Mangudai 2024 which consisted of ruck marching, squad attack lanes, and land navigation, October 22, 2024 at Camp Bonifas, South Korea. Mangudai is an annual three-day training event that tests senior enlisted leaders’ mettle in a grueling series of events where their physical fitness, adaptability, and mastery of core Soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941534
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-CP971-8246
|Filename:
|DOD_110648838
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mangudai 2024 Day 1 B-Roll, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
