    Mangudai 2024 Day 1 B-Roll

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Footage from Day 1 of Mangudai 2024 which consisted of ruck marching, squad attack lanes, and land navigation, October 22, 2024 at Camp Bonifas, South Korea. Mangudai is an annual three-day training event that tests senior enlisted leaders’ mettle in a grueling series of events where their physical fitness, adaptability, and mastery of core Soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941534
    VIRIN: 241022-A-CP971-8246
    Filename: DOD_110648838
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mangudai 2024 Day 1 B-Roll, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mangudai

