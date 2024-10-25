Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74th Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Members from the United States Army, Air Force and Marine Corps participate in the 74th Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 21-25, 2024. The Symposium highlighted the future of military medicine, current issues, and Q&A sessions with general and senior enlisted staff. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 23:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941528
    VIRIN: 241022-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_110648730
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Army
    Medical Command
    65th Medical Brigade
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download