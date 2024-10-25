video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the United States Army, Air Force and Marine Corps participate in the 74th Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, October 21-25, 2024. The Symposium highlighted the future of military medicine, current issues, and Q&A sessions with general and senior enlisted staff. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)