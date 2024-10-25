KS 25 | U.S., JSDF Forces Conduct Bilateral ADR at Kadena Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing; Airmen with 18th Civil Engineer Squadron; Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5; and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members conduct bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.