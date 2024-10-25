Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | U.S., JSDF Forces Conduct Bilateral ADR at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing; Airmen with 18th Civil Engineer Squadron; Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5; and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members conduct bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941527
    VIRIN: 241024-M-TJ480-1001
    Filename: DOD_110648729
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Kadena
    3rd MLG
    airfield damage repair
    Keen Sword

