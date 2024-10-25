KS 25 | U.S., JSDF Forces Conduct Bilateral ADR at Kadena Air Base

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing; Airmen with 18th Civil Engineer Squadron; Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5; and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members conduct bilateral airfield damage repair (ADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941527
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-TJ480-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648729
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
