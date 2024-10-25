Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tri-Command Armed Forces Day Video 2024

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Tricommand's video for Armed Forces Day 2024, showing the incredible joint capabilities of the Republic of Korea military and U.S. Forces. Armed Forces Day is a Korean holiday celebrating the military service, capabilities, and readiness of the brave men and women of the ROK military. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 00:43
    Category: Package
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

    This work, Tri-Command Armed Forces Day Video 2024, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Armed Forces Day
    Combined Forces Command
    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    Tri-Command

