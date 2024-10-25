Tricommand's video for Armed Forces Day 2024, showing the incredible joint capabilities of the Republic of Korea military and U.S. Forces. Armed Forces Day is a Korean holiday celebrating the military service, capabilities, and readiness of the brave men and women of the ROK military. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 00:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941526
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-CP971-7761
|Filename:
|DOD_110648728
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Command Armed Forces Day Video 2024, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
