    How USACE gets clean water to the UNC-Asheville campus

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with delivering a reverse osmosis water purification unit to the University of North Carolina, Asheville campus. USACE Civil Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Tyler Baggett explains how the system purifies the water from Asheville and sends it to the campus. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 17:19
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    water purification
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

