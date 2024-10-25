How USACE gets clean water to the UNC-Asheville campus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Federal Emergency Management Agency tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with delivering a reverse osmosis water purification unit to the University of North Carolina, Asheville campus. USACE Civil Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Tyler Baggett explains how the system purifies the water from Asheville and sends it to the campus. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)