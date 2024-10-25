The Federal Emergency Management Agency tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with delivering a reverse osmosis water purification unit to the University of North Carolina, Asheville campus. USACE Civil Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Tyler Baggett explains how the system purifies the water from Asheville and sends it to the campus. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 17:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941520
|VIRIN:
|241026-A-PA223-3768
|Filename:
|DOD_110648535
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How USACE gets clean water to the UNC-Asheville campus, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.