    Coast Guard rescues boater near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

    ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew medevacs a 85-year-old man from a 36-foot recreational vessel 1 mile off St Petersburg, Florida, October 27, 2024. The man, who was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms, was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in Tampa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station St Petersburg)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941519
    VIRIN: 241027-G-GL910-3055
    Filename: DOD_110648522
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

