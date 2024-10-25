Coast Guard rescues boater near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew medevacs a 85-year-old man from a 36-foot recreational vessel 1 mile off St Petersburg, Florida, October 27, 2024. The man, who was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms, was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in Tampa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station St Petersburg)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941519
|VIRIN:
|241027-G-GL910-3055
|Filename:
|DOD_110648522
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.