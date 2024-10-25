USACE Task Force Debris Assesses Recovery Progress at Lake Lure, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Brittany Hine, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers battle captain with Task Force Debris, visits Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024, to assess storm recovery efforts and coordinate upcoming debris removal operations. Working closely with local agencies, Hine emphasizes the importance of continued support for the community as they work to restore the area after recent storm impacts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)