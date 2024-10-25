Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Task Force Debris Assesses Recovery Progress at Lake Lure, North Carolina

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Maj. Brittany Hine, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers battle captain with Task Force Debris, visits Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024, to assess storm recovery efforts and coordinate upcoming debris removal operations. Working closely with local agencies, Hine emphasizes the importance of continued support for the community as they work to restore the area after recent storm impacts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)

