USACE Task Force Debris Assesses Recovery Progress at Lake Lure, North Carolina

Maj. Brittany Hine, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers battle captain with Task Force Debris, visits Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024, to assess storm recovery efforts and coordinate upcoming debris removal operations. Working closely with local agencies, Hine emphasizes the importance of continued support for the community as they work to restore the area after recent storm impacts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 16:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
