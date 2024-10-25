TAC Talks EP15: Fighting Army Aviation In LSCO (Pt1: Aviation Operations at a Distance)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Col. Eric Megerdoomian introduces a 3-part series called Fighting Army Aviation in LSCO (Large Scale Combat Operations). In Part 1: Aviation Operations at a Distance he discusses topics such as a transparent battlefield, what we have learned from past and current operations, sustainment observations, and command and control. Observer, Coach / Trainers at the National Training Center continue to coach Brigade Combat Teams on best practices, according to doctrine.



