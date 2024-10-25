Truman's Deployment

241016-N-ZZ591-1001 NORTH SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 16. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Darion Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941510
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-ZZ591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648105
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
