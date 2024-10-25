Keen Sword | 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force exercise closing ceremony

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members attend the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941508
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648103
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
