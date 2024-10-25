U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard test their swimming confidence and survivability in water during the Combat Water Survival Test while attending Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 19:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941502
|VIRIN:
|241025-Z-IK914-2494
|Filename:
|DOD_110648002
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard