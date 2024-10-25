Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSAP swim

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard test their swimming confidence and survivability in water during the Combat Water Survival Test while attending Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSAP swim, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

