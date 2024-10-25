video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard test their swimming confidence and survivability in water during the Combat Water Survival Test while attending Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2024. RSAP tests the skills, fitness and grit of Pennsylvania National Guard service members and prepares them for the rigors of Ranger or Sapper School. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)