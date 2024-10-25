Hurricane Helene causes flood damage in Western, North Carolina

Damage to structures and levels of vegetative and construction debris in Old Fort shows the extend of damage sustained after flood waters inundated Western, North Carolina towns, Oct. 24, 2024. Recovery efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to address storm-related impacts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|10.24.2024
|10.26.2024 12:16
|B-Roll
|941490
|241024-A-PA223-4948
|DOD_110647705
|00:03:59
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
