    Hurricane Helene causes flood damage in Western, North Carolina

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Damage to structures and levels of vegetative and construction debris in Old Fort shows the extend of damage sustained after flood waters inundated Western, North Carolina towns, Oct. 24, 2024. Recovery efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to address storm-related impacts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941490
    VIRIN: 241024-A-PA223-4948
    Filename: DOD_110647705
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    debris removal
    emergency operations
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

