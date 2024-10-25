Hurricane Helene causes flood damage in Western, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Damage to structures and levels of vegetative and construction debris in Old Fort shows the extend of damage sustained after flood waters inundated Western, North Carolina towns, Oct. 24, 2024. Recovery efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to address storm-related impacts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)