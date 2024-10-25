U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at Yausubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 02:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941487
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-MQ870-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110647547
|Length:
|00:13:57
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KS 25| U.S. Marines with 12th MLR Participate in an Opening Ceremony for Keen Sword, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS
