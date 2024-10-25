Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts rescue hoist

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts a rescue hoist for a man and his cat in the Kennedy entrance near the Barren islands, Oct. 25, 2024. The survivors were brought to U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak as the vessel owner makes arrangements to recover the sailing vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Matt McCammon)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941477
    VIRIN: 241025-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647310
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Alaska
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Coast Guard
    Helicopter Hoist
    Rescue Footage

