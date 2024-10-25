Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts rescue hoist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts a rescue hoist for a man and his cat in the Kennedy entrance near the Barren islands, Oct. 25, 2024. The survivors were brought to U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak as the vessel owner makes arrangements to recover the sailing vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Matt McCammon)