Polar Force 25-1 Joint Mobility Complex operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen from multiple units of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, get processed through a simulated personnel deployment function line during Exercise POLAR FORCE 25-1, Oct. 21, 2024. POLAR FORCE is a training exercise designed to test JBER’s mission readiness as well as honing Airmen’s skills and techniques in a simulated expeditionary environment. Airmen refined contingency tactics, techniques and procedures to support the base's ability to integrate, mobilize, and prepare assigned personnel, aircraft and equipment for a wartime mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Moises Vasquez)