NUWC Division Newport welcomed the Hon. Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), for tours and briefings on Oct. 16 as part of the warfare center’s continuing support of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941465
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110647034
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Division Newport hosts Australian ambassador, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed for tours, discussions on Oct. 16, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.