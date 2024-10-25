Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Division Newport hosts Australian ambassador, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed for tours, discussions on Oct. 16

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport welcomed the Hon. Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), for tours and briefings on Oct. 16 as part of the warfare center’s continuing support of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941465
    VIRIN: 241017-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647034
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Newport hosts Australian ambassador, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed for tours, discussions on Oct. 16, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sen. Jack Reed
    Australian Ambassador
    NUWC Division Newport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download