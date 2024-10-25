Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Title: QuEST: Michael Robinson-Topological Features in Large Language Models (and beyond?)

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty and Kevin D Schmidt

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description: In this edition of QuEST, Michael Robinson will discuss topological features in large language models

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Acknowledgement of colleagues from DARPA and Galois
    Manifolds in machine learning
    LLM token space is higher dimensional
    Manifold spaces tend to be negatively curved
    LLM turn text into vectors
    Transformers turn vectors into new text
    How do we turn the text into vectors?
    We think of LLM as being trained on all human language, but they have not
    GPT2 Open source LLM as the source for model
    ChatGPT2 used as the example
    Tokens have topology and geometry
    Words are a categorical variable
    Vectors are a numerical variable
    Mixing data types can lead to some problems
    Why care about the token space?
    Not all tokens correspond to a valid vector
    Estimating dimensions
    Volume of a sphere
    Log of Volume vs log of radius curves
    Ricci scalar curvature
    Stratifications are visible
    GPT2 uses a state space that is not a manifold
    Dollar sign shown different in GPT2 because the $ is used in code where other currency symbols are not
    GPT2’s 768 dimensions unwrapped using tSNE
    Tokens with leading spaces
    Beginnings of words show up in separate piece of low dimension
    Visual similarity to hyperbolic plane
    LLEMMA7B dimensions
    Plotting dimension
    Dark space are non-printing characters
    Thinking about how neural activation patterns work
    We have been thinking about manifold learning out of mathematical convenience
    State spaces are not manifolds
    Open presentation to conversation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941460
    VIRIN: 241025-F-EG995-4282
    Filename: DOD_110646971
    Length: 01:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Title: QuEST: Michael Robinson-Topological Features in Large Language Models (and beyond?), by Kenneth M McNulty and Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QuEST
    AFRL
    Artificial Horizon Indicator (AHI)
    large language models
    manifolds in machine learning

