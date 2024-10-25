Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman inaugural Ace of Races Marathon b-roll

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Holloman Ace of Races marathon participants run at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2023. The race was divided into a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Kids Dash, and ultimately garnered more than 600 total participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941457
    VIRIN: 231217-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110646803
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, Holloman inaugural Ace of Races Marathon b-roll, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marathon
    49th Wing
    HollomanAFB
    Ace of Races marathon

