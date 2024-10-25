Holloman Ace of Races marathon participants run at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2023. The race was divided into a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Kids Dash, and ultimately garnered more than 600 total participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941456
|VIRIN:
|231217-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110646784
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman inaugural Ace of Races marathon b-roll, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.