    TOW missile training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Kendra Pierce 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry of the Wisconsin National Guard launch a Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile July 25, 2024, during training at a range at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s not the first time TOW missile training has been conducted on the installation by troops. In July 2022, Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry Regiment also conducted similar training at Fort McCoy. The TOW missile is a wire guided missile that is launched from a tube. The missile has a conventional layout with the warhead at the front, cruciform wings in the middle, four control vanes and single-stage solid propellant rocket motor at the rear. (U.S. Army Video by Kendra Pierce/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941452
    VIRIN: 240725-A-QN786-9590
    Filename: DOD_110646716
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    128th Infantry
    TOW missile
    Fort McCoy
    WIARNG

