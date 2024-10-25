Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard discuss service culture with crews in the greater Miami area

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Adm. Fagan, and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones meet with service members in the greater Miami area to discuss steps towards fostering a healthier workplace at Florida International University, Oct. 24, 2024. Fagan and Jones recognized several Sentinels at the event who best exemplify the core values: honor, respect, devotion to duty. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)
