    Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard discuss service culture with crews in the greater Miami area

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Adm. Fagan, and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones meet with service members in the greater Miami area to discuss steps towards fostering a healthier workplace at Florida International University, Oct. 24, 2024. Fagan and Jones recognized several Sentinels at the event who best exemplify the core values: honor, respect, devotion to duty. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941451
    VIRIN: 241024-G-FH885-1010
    Filename: DOD_110646714
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Workshop Culture Service Miami Commandant Award MCPOG

