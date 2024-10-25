Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard discuss service culture with crews in the greater Miami area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Adm. Fagan, and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones meet with service members in the greater Miami area to discuss steps towards fostering a healthier workplace at Florida International University, Oct. 24, 2024. Fagan and Jones recognized several Sentinels at the event who best exemplify the core values: honor, respect, devotion to duty. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)