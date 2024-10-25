Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCOE holds E3B testing

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill hosted more than 150 candidates for Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field Medic Badges for testing Oct. 21-25, 2024. By the end of the week, the competition field was under 40. This video is just a snapshot of the many events the candidates went through.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941449
    VIRIN: 241025-O-KP881-5129
    Filename: DOD_110646653
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCOE holds E3B testing, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

