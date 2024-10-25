FCOE holds E3B testing

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill hosted more than 150 candidates for Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field Medic Badges for testing Oct. 21-25, 2024. By the end of the week, the competition field was under 40. This video is just a snapshot of the many events the candidates went through.
