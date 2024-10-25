U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, admin clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, recounts a story of aiding swimmers during a group outing at China Walls, Oahu, Hawaii, June 16, 2023. The California native was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his heroism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor and Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941447
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-M0303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110646588
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Marine saves two from drowning in Hawaii, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
