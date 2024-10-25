Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Marine saves two from drowning in Hawaii

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, admin clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, recounts a story of aiding swimmers during a group outing at China Walls, Oahu, Hawaii, June 16, 2023. The California native was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his heroism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor and Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    This work, Pacific Marine saves two from drowning in Hawaii, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

