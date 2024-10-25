Pacific Marine saves two from drowning in Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, admin clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, recounts a story of aiding swimmers during a group outing at China Walls, Oahu, Hawaii, June 16, 2023. The California native was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his heroism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor and Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)