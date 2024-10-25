Hype video for the Sheppard Air Force Base 2024 Bracer Forge Exercise and Showcase featuring demonstrations from Aircrew Flight Equipment, Aerospace Ground Equipment, F-16, A-10, F-15 and AC-130 Crew Chief and Maintenance Teams, Munitions, Armament, Fuels and Security Forces.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941437
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-HF183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110646380
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bracer Forge 2024, by Samuel Starkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.