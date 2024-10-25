Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bracer Forge 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Samuel Starkey 

    82nd Training Wing

    Hype video for the Sheppard Air Force Base 2024 Bracer Forge Exercise and Showcase featuring demonstrations from Aircrew Flight Equipment, Aerospace Ground Equipment, F-16, A-10, F-15 and AC-130 Crew Chief and Maintenance Teams, Munitions, Armament, Fuels and Security Forces.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:42
    Location: US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Mission Generation
    Tech Training Transformation
    BRACER FORGE

