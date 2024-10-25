Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keck - University of Tennessee Volunteers

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A shoutout for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Volunteers from Staff Sergeant Keck at the 134th Air Refueling Wing on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, TN.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941434
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-GX596-1003
    Filename: DOD_110646352
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    TAGS

    shoutout
    University of Tennessee Volunteers
    University of Tennessee – Knoxville

