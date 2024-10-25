Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General James A. Ryans and SgtMaj Oranjel Leavy Birthday Wishes

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Baez 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, left, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, wishes a happy birthday to Recruiting Station (RS) San Diego with, SgtMaj. Oranjel Leavy, Right, SgtMaj. of MCRD San Diego at the National Operations and Training Symposium (NOTS) in San Antonio, Texas, October 22, 2024. San Antonio hosted NOTS which is an annual award ceremony that recognizes high-performing Marine Corps recruiting stations each fiscal year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Baez)

