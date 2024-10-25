U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, left, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, wishes a happy birthday to Recruiting Station (RS) San Diego with, SgtMaj. Oranjel Leavy, Right, SgtMaj. of MCRD San Diego at the National Operations and Training Symposium (NOTS) in San Antonio, Texas, October 22, 2024. San Antonio hosted NOTS which is an annual award ceremony that recognizes high-performing Marine Corps recruiting stations each fiscal year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Baez)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 15:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|941431
|VIRIN:
|241022-M-IH358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110646307
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Brigadier General James A. Ryans and SgtMaj Oranjel Leavy Birthday Wishes, by Cpl Jonathan Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
