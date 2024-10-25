Brigadier General James A. Ryans and SgtMaj Oranjel Leavy Birthday Wishes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II, left, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, wishes a happy birthday to Recruiting Station (RS) San Diego with, SgtMaj. Oranjel Leavy, Right, SgtMaj. of MCRD San Diego at the National Operations and Training Symposium (NOTS) in San Antonio, Texas, October 22, 2024. San Antonio hosted NOTS which is an annual award ceremony that recognizes high-performing Marine Corps recruiting stations each fiscal year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Baez)