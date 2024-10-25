Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard honors National Day of the Deployed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Each year, on Oct. 26, the United States observes the National Day of the Deployed, which is dedicated to honoring all service members who have been deployed in service to our country and acknowledging the sacrifices their families make during these times. This year, as always, we come together to express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of the National Guard who have answered the call of duty and the families who support them. Their selfless sacrifices and unwavering commitment to our nation are truly commendable. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941419
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-IC909-3217
    Filename: DOD_110645986
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Deployed
    Family Support
    Day of the Deployed
    Resilency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download