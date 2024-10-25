National Guard honors National Day of the Deployed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year, on Oct. 26, the United States observes the National Day of the Deployed, which is dedicated to honoring all service members who have been deployed in service to our country and acknowledging the sacrifices their families make during these times. This year, as always, we come together to express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of the National Guard who have answered the call of duty and the families who support them. Their selfless sacrifices and unwavering commitment to our nation are truly commendable. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)