    San Fran 49ers - HN Primavera

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Hospital Corpsman Sienna Primavera from Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton provides a shoutout to military veterans and cheers on the San Francisco 49ers.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941418
    VIRIN: 241022-N-HK234-8796
    PIN: 241022-N
    Filename: DOD_110645900
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Fran 49ers - HN Primavera, by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Sports
    Veterans Day
    NFL49ers

