Staff Sgt. Tyler Towne - Why I Serve

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Towne, a Joint Fire Support Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery “DIVARTY”, shares why he serves while deployed to EUCOM on Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Oct. 24, 2024. Towne explains his sense of purpose, motivation, and direction while serving the people of the United States of America. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)