Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Towne - Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOGISTICS SUPPORT AREA EAGLE (LSA), POLAND

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Towne, a Joint Fire Support Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery “DIVARTY”, shares why he serves while deployed to EUCOM on Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Oct. 24, 2024. Towne explains his sense of purpose, motivation, and direction while serving the people of the United States of America. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941413
    VIRIN: 240924-A-UT418-3808
    Filename: DOD_110645714
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LOGISTICS SUPPORT AREA EAGLE (LSA), PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Tyler Towne - Why I Serve, by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stCavalryDivision #Artillery #DIVARTY #READTEAM #Readiness #TacticalExcellence #21stTheaterSustain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download