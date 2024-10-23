Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks in action

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 204th Regional Training Institute fire M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks at Idaho’s 173,000-acre Orchard Combat Training Center ranges, a premier joint combined arms training site, located just outside of Boise, Idaho, on July 19, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 10:05
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US

    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    M1A2 Abrams main battle tank
    204th Regional Training Institute
    joint combined arms training

