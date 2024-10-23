Tanks in action

U.S. Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 204th Regional Training Institute fire M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks at Idaho’s 173,000-acre Orchard Combat Training Center ranges, a premier joint combined arms training site, located just outside of Boise, Idaho, on July 19, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
