Pfc. Eric Garcia Why I Serve

Pfc. Eric Garcia, a combat medic specialist with 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks on why he chooses to serve in the United States Army near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. Garcia earned his first Expert Field Medical Badge during E3B qualifications, hosted by the 4th Infantry Division.(U.S. Army video by, Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941407
|VIRIN:
|241017-A-LB971-4053
|Filename:
|DOD_110645641
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
