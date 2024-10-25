Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Eric Garcia Why I Serve

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Pfc. Eric Garcia, a combat medic specialist with 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks on why he chooses to serve in the United States Army near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, Oct. 17, 2024. Garcia earned his first Expert Field Medical Badge during E3B qualifications, hosted by the 4th Infantry Division.(U.S. Army video by, Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941407
    VIRIN: 241017-A-LB971-4053
    Filename: DOD_110645641
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    This work, Pfc. Eric Garcia Why I Serve, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    FirstTeam
    StrongerTogether
    LivetheLegend
    target_news_europe

