Walter Reed celebrates 13 year anniversary of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) decision that led to the merger of Walter Reed Army Medical Center and National Naval Medical Center, creating the advanced Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, known for its unique 'Walter Way' approach to care. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 09:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|941406
|VIRIN:
|241025-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110645616
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
Downloads: 2
|2
High-Res. Downloads: 2
|2
