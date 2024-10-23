Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed celebrates 13 year anniversary of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) decision that led to the merger of Walter Reed Army Medical Center and National Naval Medical Center, creating the advanced Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, known for its unique 'Walter Way' approach to care. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941406
    VIRIN: 241025-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110645616
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    WalterReed
    WalterWay

