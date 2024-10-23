U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire range of the M240 Bravo during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 23, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941402
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-LW008-3096
|Filename:
|DOD_110645536
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Intrepid Maven 25.1: Weapons Co. M240 Bravo Live Fire, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
