    Intrepid Maven 25.1: Weapons Co. M240 Bravo Live Fire

    JORDAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire range of the M240 Bravo during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 23, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941402
    VIRIN: 241024-M-LW008-3096
    Filename: DOD_110645536
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 25.1: Weapons Co. M240 Bravo Live Fire, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    theFollowMeDivision, INTREPIDMAVEN, Preparation, Readiness, 2DMARDIV, USCENTCOM, MARCENT

