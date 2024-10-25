Marine Minute: 42-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines pilot Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Amphibious Combat Vehicles on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Our photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Eric Huynh and features U.S. Marines setting up an M224 60 mm mortar system during a squad attack range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)