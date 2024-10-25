Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 42-24 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus and Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines pilot Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Amphibious Combat Vehicles on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Our photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Eric Huynh and features U.S. Marines setting up an M224 60 mm mortar system during a squad attack range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: 42-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

