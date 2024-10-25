U.S. Marines pilot Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Amphibious Combat Vehicles on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Our photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Eric Huynh and features U.S. Marines setting up an M224 60 mm mortar system during a squad attack range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 11:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|941400
|VIRIN:
|241022-M-YS392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110645534
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 42-24, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.