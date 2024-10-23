Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arrive Alive, Don't Drink and Drive

    JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    A video spot showcasing ways to be a responsible ambassador while stationed in Japan. Plan your night and utilize base services to get you home safely, as well as, having a sober driver to escort you home after a night out on the town. Drinking and driving in the service is a crime punishable by loss of rank or pay and a the very real possibility of being forced to serve in restricted areas. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941394
    VIRIN: 241009-N-XP917-5404
    Filename: DOD_110645342
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    safety
    military safety
    don't drink and drive

