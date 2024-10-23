This social media video about 225-Ride is a volunteer service on Yokota Air Base that helps transport service members and others members of the Yokota community safely home after a night out on Fridays and Saturday. They begin their night at 2200 picking people up from all over base to escort them home till 0300. This is a volunteer powered organization sponsored by Yokota's Top Three and can be utilized for special events on base as well. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 03:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941391
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-XP917-4850
|Filename:
|DOD_110645312
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Social Media: Good Neighbors for 225-Ride, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
