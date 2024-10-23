Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Social Media: Good Neighbors for 225-Ride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    This social media video about 225-Ride is a volunteer service on Yokota Air Base that helps transport service members and others members of the Yokota community safely home after a night out on Fridays and Saturday. They begin their night at 2200 picking people up from all over base to escort them home till 0300. This is a volunteer powered organization sponsored by Yokota's Top Three and can be utilized for special events on base as well. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 03:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941391
    VIRIN: 241009-N-XP917-4850
    Filename: DOD_110645312
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media: Good Neighbors for 225-Ride, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    safety
    Yokota Air Base
    Top 3 Council
    225-RIDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download