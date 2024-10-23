Social Media: Good Neighbors for 225-Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This social media video about 225-Ride is a volunteer service on Yokota Air Base that helps transport service members and others members of the Yokota community safely home after a night out on Fridays and Saturday. They begin their night at 2200 picking people up from all over base to escort them home till 0300. This is a volunteer powered organization sponsored by Yokota's Top Three and can be utilized for special events on base as well. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)