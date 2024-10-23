Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers launch a tugboat into Claytor Lake using a 142-foot-long crane. As the engineers carefully place the vessel into the water, a truck arrives carrying modular barge segments for assembly. The debris removal process consists of several phases, with site surveys and surface debris removal being the first. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.