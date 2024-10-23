U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers launch a tugboat into Claytor Lake using a 142-foot-long crane. As the engineers carefully place the vessel into the water, a truck arrives carrying modular barge segments for assembly. The debris removal process consists of several phases, with site surveys and surface debris removal being the first. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941390
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-HU469-2381
|Filename:
|DOD_110645311
|Length:
|00:10:50
|Location:
|DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
