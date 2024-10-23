Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers launch a tugboat into Claytor Lake using a 142-foot-long crane. As the engineers carefully place the vessel into the water, a truck arrives carrying modular barge segments for assembly. The debris removal process consists of several phases, with site surveys and surface debris removal being the first. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    HELENE24
    EMERGENCEY RESPONSE

