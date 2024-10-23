Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony

    JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Lieutenant General Stephen Jost took stepped into the role of Commander U.S. Forces Japan and Commander, 5th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces at a Change of Command Ceremony on Yokota Air Base Oct 08, 2024. General Jost is the senior U.S. military representative in Japan. He is responsible for managing bilateral security issues, overseeing joint/ bilateral exercises, administering the Status of Forces Agreement, improving combat readiness and enhancing the quality of life of 66,000 military and DOD civilian personnel and 45,000 dependents. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

