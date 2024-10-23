Lieutenant General Stephen Jost took stepped into the role of Commander U.S. Forces Japan and Commander, 5th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces at a Change of Command Ceremony on Yokota Air Base Oct 08, 2024. General Jost is the senior U.S. military representative in Japan. He is responsible for managing bilateral security issues, overseeing joint/ bilateral exercises, administering the Status of Forces Agreement, improving combat readiness and enhancing the quality of life of 66,000 military and DOD civilian personnel and 45,000 dependents. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941389
|VIRIN:
|241008-N-XP917-8786
|Filename:
|DOD_110645304
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
