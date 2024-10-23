Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky brothers assist with Helene recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Brothers Nate and Matt Hoskins with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District share why they volunteered to assist with the Hurricane Helene recovery mission.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano with interview footage provided by Travis England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 03:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941388
    VIRIN: 241024-A-PA223-9725
    Filename: DOD_110645297
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky brothers assist with Helene recovery, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    brothers
    helene24
    heleneUSACE
    responder spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download