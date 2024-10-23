Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mangudai Challenge 2024 D-2

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    The U.S. and ROK forces united for physically and mentally intense training to validate their leadership under pressure, demonstrating the strength of the 71-year-old ROK-U.S. Alliance. Every year, senior enlisted leaders from across the Korean Peninsula take part in the Mangudai challenge to build strong bonds and validate their proficiency as enlisted leaders by competing in friendly, squad-based events that challenge their ability to perform skill level 10 Soldiering tasks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941387
    VIRIN: 241023-A-CG814-1957
    Filename: DOD_110645269
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024 D-2, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

