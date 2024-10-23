Mangudai Challenge 2024

U.S and Republic of Korea Senior Enlisted Leaders conduct a ruck march and M249 and M4 Squad React to Contact exercise during the Mangudai Challenge at Story Live Fire Complex, ROK, Oct. 22, 2024. The U.S. and ROK forces united for physically and mentally intense training to validate their leadership under pressure, demonstrating the strength of the 71-year-old ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
