Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S and Republic of Korea Senior Enlisted Leaders conduct a ruck march and M249 and M4 Squad React to Contact exercise during the Mangudai Challenge at Story Live Fire Complex, ROK, Oct. 22, 2024. The U.S. and ROK forces united for physically and mentally intense training to validate their leadership under pressure, demonstrating the strength of the 71-year-old ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941386
    VIRIN: 241022-A-MK555-3001
    Filename: DOD_110645266
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    alliance
    USFK
    Tri-Command
    Mangudai
    ROK US

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download